Homeowner discovers burglar inside Newtownabbey property where items moved and car kays missing
Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “It was reported that at around 4.30am today, Monday 11th March, the occupant of the property located a man inside the upstairs hallway.
“The male, who was described as being approximately 5 ft 11 ins in height, of a thin build, and dressed in dark coloured clothing with his hood pulled up, fled the scene.
“A number of items inside the house had been moved, and a set of car keys were discovered to be missing.
“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish if anything else was taken during the incident.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 171 of 11/03/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/