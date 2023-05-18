Detectives in Mid Ulster CID had arrested the man following an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities .

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Our investigation continues and I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate.