News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’

Man released on bail after arrest on suspicion of fraud by claiming to be serving priest

A 56-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:14 BST

Detectives in Mid Ulster CID had arrested the man following an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Our investigation continues and I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Please call us on 101.

A priest prayingA priest praying
A priest praying
Most Popular

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”