Men pull out knives and other weapons in street brawl in Dungannon - witnesses sought
It happened in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of Dungannon today at around 4.45pm.
The PSNI said “it was reported that a number of males were fighting, and that weapons including knives were produced”.
They added: "At this time there have been no reports of any serious injuries.
"Enquiries are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information including dash-cam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “