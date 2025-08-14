Men pull out knives and other weapons in street brawl in Dungannon - witnesses sought

The PSNI are looking for witnesses to a street fight to come forward.

It happened in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of Dungannon today at around 4.45pm.

The PSNI said “it was reported that a number of males were fighting, and that weapons including knives were produced”.

They added: "At this time there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

"Enquiries are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information including dash-cam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.