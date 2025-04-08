Northern Ireland crime: Cash, passport and handbag stolen in burglary
In a statement, Detective Sergeant Leeman said: “It was reported that sometime between 7pm and 11.20pm, entry was gained to the property, and all the rooms ransacked.
“A sum of cash, a passport, and a handbag were also taken.
“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2234 of 07/04/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org