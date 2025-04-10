Northern Ireland crime: Man in 70s arrested on attempted murder charge after stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 70’s has been arrested after a report of an attempted stabbing, in Carrickfergus yesterday evening, Wednesday 9th April.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “At approximately 7.40pm, we received a report that a man carrying a knife had tried to gain access to a property in the Scotch Quarter area.

“Two people who were in the property at the time were injured while trying to prevent the man from entering.

“Officers attended and the man, who was located in a nearby address became hostile towards police and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed by specially trained officers to prevent any harm being caused to persons present.

scotch Quarter in Carrickfergus

“The man, aged in his 70s, was subsequently arrested on a number of offences including attempted murder and has been taken to police custody where he remains at this time.

“As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1765 09/04/25.”