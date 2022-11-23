Residents evacuated from homes after arson attack at nearby north Belfast property
Police are treating at 4am fire at a residential property in north Belfast as an arson attack.
In a statement detectives in Belfast appealed for information following the fire at a residential property in the Carlisle Parade area just after 4.00am today.
Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police attended the address along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"Thankfully the occupant of the property was not at home at the time; however the other residents of the building had to be evacuated while our Fire Service colleagues extinguished the blaze,” he added.“It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.
"Extensive damage was caused to the living room and further damage to the kitchen and we are treating this fire as arson with intent to endanger life.“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who has any other information which could insist with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 156 of 23/11/22.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.