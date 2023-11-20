Romanian man wanted to stand trial for aggravated murder arrested in Belfast by virtue of an extradition warrant

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has arrested a 35-year-old man who is wanted in Romania.

The man is wanted to stand trial for aggravated murder and two offences of aggravated robbery committed in the Sibiu area of Romania on 6th November 2023.

The man was detained by virtue of an extradition warrant by PSNI officers yesterday evening, Sunday 19th November.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast later today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is good example of our close working with authorities in Romania, the National Crime Agency, UK Border Agency and An Garda Siochana.

"This was a fast moving case which resulted in a successful arrest in Belfast for very serious offences committed in Romania only 2 weeks ago.

“The Police Service will continue to work with all out international partners and play our part in bringing fugitives before the courts.