Teenager (17) arrested after attempted armed robbery and carrying a firearm with criminal intent
Detectives investigating an attempted armed robbery at a takeaway in the Rathgael Road area of Bangor on Thursday, 19th October have made an arrest.
A PSNI statement says that a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Bangor area yesterday evening, (Sunday 22nd October), on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted robbery and carrying a firearm with criminal intent.
He has since been released on police bail following questioning to allow for further enquiries to take place into the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1940 19/10/23.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.