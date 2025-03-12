A warning has been sent to parents with children at a south Belfast grammar school about the "need for vigilance while travelling to and from school" after reports of a man exposing himself in a nearby park.

According to the BBC, Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School made the comments in a letter sent on Tuesday advising that "students should not walk home alone and avoid any delay in Cherryvale and Ormeau Park".

A PSNI spokesman said a young male had been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure over reports of someone flashing in Ormeau Park.

Aquinas Grammar School is near that park, which is one of the best known in Belfast, and beside Cherryvale.

According to a BBC report, in an email to parents, Aquinas' principal said that "senior staff spoke with all classes today to reiterate the need for particular care when using areas such as alleyways and parks".

"We would also ask that you talk to your child about how to keep themselves safe on journeys to and from school.

"Any unwanted attention or unwelcome encounter from a stranger should be reported immediately to a teacher, a member of the public, or a parent as soon as possible."

And n a statement a PSNI spokesman said they "received a number of reports on Tuesday 4 March relating to a young male exposing himself in the Ormeau Park Pavilion area of the Ravenhill Road in south Belfast".

"The male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure," the statement said.