Woman expected in court charged with arson after Banbridge house fire
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and arson endangering life with intent.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
She is due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting at Newry Magistrates Court on April 6.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The woman has been charged in relation to an arson bid at residential premises at the Brookfield Meadows area of Banbridge on Monday 3rd April.