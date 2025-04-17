Woman in 40s arrested by PSNI probing the discovery of two pipe bombs in County Down

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:14 BST
Detectives investigating the discovery of two pipe bombs in County Down earlier this month have today, Thursday 17 April, made an arrest in north Belfast.

Two viable devices were discovered at premises on Church Street in Dromore on Wednesday 2 April, prompting a number of evacuations including that of a local nursery school.

Both devices were subsequently made safe and removed for examination.

Earlier today, a woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances during a search by CID and TSG officers an address on North Queen Street, Belfast . The arrested woman was taken to Musgrave police station for questioning, where she remains in police custody.

