Woman in 40s arrested by PSNI probing the discovery of two pipe bombs in County Down

Detectives investigating the discovery of two pipe bombs in County Down earlier this month have today, Thursday 17 April, made an arrest in north Belfast.

Two viable devices were discovered at premises on Church Street in Dromore on Wednesday 2 April, prompting a number of evacuations including that of a local nursery school.

Both devices were subsequently made safe and removed for examination.

