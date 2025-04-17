Woman in 40s arrested by PSNI probing the discovery of two pipe bombs in County Down
Two viable devices were discovered at premises on Church Street in Dromore on Wednesday 2 April, prompting a number of evacuations including that of a local nursery school.
Both devices were subsequently made safe and removed for examination.
Earlier today, a woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances during a search by CID and TSG officers an address on North Queen Street, Belfast . The arrested woman was taken to Musgrave police station for questioning, where she remains in police custody.