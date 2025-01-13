Protesters demonstrate ahead of first sitting of gold mine public inquiry

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:18 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 13:58 GMT
Protesters outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at GreencastleProtesters outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle
Protesters have staged a demonstration ahead of the first sitting of a public inquiry into an application for a gold mine in Co Tyrone .

The mining firm Dalradian has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009. It has applied to develop an underground gold mine.

There has been opposition to the proposal, which concerns an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in terms of its impact on health and the environment.

However, some local people are in support for investment and jobs in the area.

Protesters outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at GreencastleProtesters outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle
Dalradian said the project could bring 1,000 jobs and deliver £5 billion to the local economy in Northern Ireland.

The application is being examined by Planning Appeals Commission and Water Appeals Commission inquiries, which started at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Monday.

Commissioner Jacqueline McParland from the Planning Appeals and Water Appeals Commissions opened proceedings, accompanied by two other commissioners.

She said they have been tasked with considering the representations received in respect of the applications made for the gold mine and will prepare a report for the referring authority which it must take into account before reaching its final decision.

Jacqueline McParland (centre of top table), Senior Commissioner at The Planning and Water Appeals Commission at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, during the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle, County TyroneJacqueline McParland (centre of top table), Senior Commissioner at The Planning and Water Appeals Commission at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, during the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle, County Tyrone
The inquiries will continue until the end of March, covering strategic matters, the principle of development as well as hearing evidence around air quality, noise, vibration and water, among other topics.

Activists from the Save Our Sperrins group, which is opposed to the mine, staged a colourful protest with dancing and singing outside the building before proceedings got under way.

Some of the members also wore held small wooden black coffins with “RIP Clean air” and “RIP Clean water” written on them, while another was dressed as the grim reaper.

