A fatal motorbike collision has occurred.

The victim was a man in his 50s, and the crash happened on Killyleagh Road, to the north of Downpatrick.

The man was the rider of a motorcycle which collided with a car at around 4pm on Sunday.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from two other motorcyclists travelling along the same road around the time of the collision.