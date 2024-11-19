Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said she will always ensure the PSNI is properly resourced for the challenges it faces after it emerged the service has purchased a former army base.

The PSNI reportedly paid £4.9 million for the 54-acre Kinnegar site close to Holywood, Co Down, with plans to transform it into new training grounds.

Ms Long was asked during questions in the Assembly for her department by DUP MLA Peter Martin whether the PSNI will be provided with adequate capital budget to fulfil its plans following the acquisition of Kinnegar.

"The management of PSNI estate, including acquisitions, is entirely an operational matter for the chief constable who is accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board," she told MLAs.

"However I will continue working with the chief constable, my executive colleagues and the department of finance to ensure we have a police service that is properly resourced in all aspects for the challenges it faces."

During the coronavirus pandemic, a facility was set up at Kinnegar to act as a temporary mortuary if needed, referred to then as the Northern Ireland Temporary Resting Place. It reportedly cost £4 million.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie asked Ms Long whether there was any "claw back" for her department following the PSNI's purchase from the Ministry of Defence.

"The investment in that particular piece of work is not something that would be clawed back from the sale of the site - that has already been dismantled," she said.

"We were able to use the site at the behest of the MoD and so there is no claw back involved."

On Monday, Ms Long announced an additional £36.7 million for the PSNI following last week's October monitoring round, in which previously unspent allocations are redistributed around the Stormont departments.

It came following warnings issued by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher that his service was facing a £37 million-a-year funding gap.

Ms Long was also asked by Mr Martin when police officers will see their pay award and when there will be more officers on the ground.

"The recent additional funding of £39.3 million to my department includes £36.7 million which has been allocated to the PSNI," she told MLAs.

"The Member will be aware that the chief constable has welcomed that allocation as it meets in full the amount of pressures identified by the PSNI to sustain policing in this financial year.