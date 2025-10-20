The delayed inquest into the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe will begin in January

Mr Justice Rooney also reiterated a warning that those posting about the circumstances of Noah’s death on social media risk being in contempt of court.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Mr Justice Rooney is presiding over the inquest for the St Malachy’s College pupil.

The inquest, before a jury, has been delayed on a number of occasions.

The latest in a lengthy series of preliminary hearings into the case took place at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Monday.

Counsel for the coroner Peter Coll KC updated the court on preparations for the inquest, including outstanding statements and expert evidence.

During the hearing, concerns were raised with the coroner about social media posts relating to the circumstances surrounding Noah’s death.

Mr Justice Rooney said: “I have to remind people that social media posting, while I can’t stop it, there are the risks involved in posting on social media or indeed any platforms to the extent that someone could find themselves in breach of contempt of court legislation.

“I don’t want consequences to flow from that. The warning is there, it has been there from the beginning of this inquest.

“People have to be conscious there are dangers of engaging in social media and other various platforms with the consequences that can flow.”

Mr Coll told the court that CCTV footage showing some of the last known moments of Noah’s life had been released publicly last week as part of a new appeal for information.

He said: “It did engender a good degree of public and media interest last week and over the weekend.

“That was the aim of the appeal. We await to see if there are any informed responses.”

Mr Coll then told the court that two dates had been suggested to start the delayed inquest proceedings next year, January 12 and January 19.

Mr Justice Rooney said he would not set a start date on this occasion, though his preference was to begin hearing the inquest on January 12.

He said: “I would definitely like to get a date set, whether it is going to be the 12th January or the 19th January, resolved as soon as possible.

“The 12th, if we can start it, but definitely on the 19th.”