Congratulations to Rangers fans for their rousing rendition of anthem
I commend wholeheartedly the actions of Glasgow Rangers Football Club in their decision to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II by holding an impeccably observed minute’s silence, followed by a rousing rendition of our national anthem at Ibrox on Wednesday night, defying a directive from Uefa to withhold any such mark of respect.
Those within Uefa showed themselves to be mean-spirited and totally out of touch with not only the footballing world but the vast majority of the people of the United Kingdom.
Pride and respect were at least afforded to one part of Glasgow on Wednesday night, in stark contrast to the supporters of Celtic, who exposed their intolerance, bigotry and lack of moral decency. I am pleased Uefa are reported to be taking action against Celtic, and not against Rangers. Long live the King.
Stephen Cooper,
Councillor, TUV, Comber