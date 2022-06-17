I wonder if EU is going to look at smuggling in South Armagh

Letter to the editor

The EU is now claiming the criminals are smuggling goods into the EU through Northern Ireland.

I wonder if they are asking the ‘EU Police’ to concentrate on South Armagh as that is where arch criminals many former(?!)

PIRA members have literally made £ billions from smuggling and fuel laundering.

They use, with impunity, the border to smuggle goods into and out of the Republic of Ireland.

This industrial scale criminality has deprived both Northern Ireland, the ROI and the EU of vast amounts of money in lost revenue.

Perhaps the next time the EU visit the border area they might ask politicians about this criminality and demand a tour of Slab Murphy’s fuel empire and his border straggling farm.