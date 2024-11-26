Letter: Unionists were duped by London and by their own politicians

Letters to editor

A letter from Lyle Cubitt:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Lucy’s article on the life of P D James (‘Queen of crime PD James and the debt she owed to her Christian faith; November 18) deserves commendation for the meticulous care he took in giving an overall insight to her life and achievements.

As a unionist It was interesting to note his reference to her comment on the Belfast Agreement: “Sinn Fein would not have signed unless they believed it was a significant move towards a united Ireland; the unionists would not have signed had they not been convinced that the arrangements would strengthen the Union. Both side cannot be right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the light of history since the agreement, surely the only conclusion is that the unionist people were duped by London and their own politicians, and the actions of the London government since have justified the Sinn Fein approach and their reading of the London policy to remove Northern Ireland out of the Union (need I say any more than the protocol).