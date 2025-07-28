Forensic archaeologist Toni Maguire at an unmarked burial site

A burial expert has said that churches and institutions could be forced to surrender records on burials including those linked to mother and baby homes if new Stormont legislation is passed.

Belfast based, forensic archaeologist Toni Maguire spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week as a Private Members Bill in the Assembly looks to bring privately owned cemeteries in to line with council graveyards.

The burial expert who has researched grounds at Milltown in Belfast and Newry’s Marian Vale Mother and Baby Home has faced obstacles around missing documents.

Ms Maguire said: “One of the things that sticks out when you do the research is the extraordinary high number of infant deaths associated with institutions like mother and baby homes.

More than 10,000 women and girls from across the island of Ireland were sent to mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland from the 1920 to 1990s but incomplete records mean the figure may be higher.

The institutions were mainly run by the religious orders for unmarried mothers to have their babies in secret to avoid social scandal.

In Galway, work has begun to excavate a mass burial site at a mother and baby home run by the Bon Secours Sisters.

The revelations about the burial ground came to international attention when a local historian, Catherine Corless, discovered there were death certificates for 796 children and infants but no burial records.

Ms Maguire added: ”When I was at Marian Vale Mother and Baby Home in Newry we found a baptism register, which made very interesting reading.

“It also showed babies being adopted out of the jurisdiction. So, is the high death rate in mother and baby homes potentially cover for babies who were adopted out elsewhere?

“This is why it is so important to find the burials. If the records say a certain number of babies died and we can only find a lower number of burials, then where are the rest?” “The whole legislation that would come in from the PMB would impact the scenario of missing burial sites.

“There are living parents who have been told they are not allowed to mark the site of their baby’s burial from mother and baby homes, that must not be allowed to continue.”

Alliance MLA, Nuala McAllister’s Burial Protections Bill launched this week was prompted by her own mother’s experience, as she believes three stillborn siblings were buried in unmarked graves in Milltown Cemetery in West Belfast.

Under current legislation, only cemeteries and burial grounds owned by councils are subject to conditions such as repair and maintenance of graves, registering and recording burials, and the right to place memorials.

If passed, the North Belfast member’s PMB would mean private bodies such as churches would have to follow the same regulations.

