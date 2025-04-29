NW 200: Translink offering enhanced train services to Northern Ireland biking fans on Saturday 10 May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bike enthusiasts are being encouraged raged to use public transport to travel to the North West 200 after Translink has announced enhanced train services on Saturday, 10th May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An additional train will leave Belfast Grand Central Station in the morning, with two extra evening trains also operating between Portrush and Belfast Grand Central.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan commented: “To give our passengers more choice, and to manage capacity, we are providing extra six carriage trains on Saturday 10th May, the busiest day for travel to the NW 200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 9/5/2023: Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) was fastest during opening Superbike practice at the 2023 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

“These trains will operate in addition to our regular timetable.

“The morning train will leave Belfast Grand Central Station for Portrush at 7.40am, with additional evening trains departing Portrush for Belfast at 6.25pm and 9.30pm.

“Passengers can also travel by coach or bus to Portrush during the NW 200. The 218 Goldliner express service leaves from Belfast Laganside Buscentre every hour to Coleraine, where passengers can connect with the frequent 140 Triangle Service from Coleraine to Portstewart and Portrush.

“Taking public transport to Portrush for the NW 200 will remove the stress of driving, avoiding road closures and finding somewhere to park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad