Victims group holds 'open and respectful' meeting with Ulster GAA, discussing issues around pro-IRA chants and memorials

​Victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) said that it held an “open and respectful” meeting today with Ulster GAA, discussing a number of issues including pro-IRA chanting at games.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 4th Jun 2023, 19:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 19:33 BST

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's director said: “We held a constructive meeting this afternoon with the leadership of Ulster GAA where we made clear to them that we are not GAA haters or bashers, indeed several of our members are themselves involved with Gaelic games or have members of their families who are involved.

“We acknowledge the positive contribution Gaelic games makes within society in providing professional development opportunities for many people, it facilitates a strong sense of identity and connection to place and it is also an engaging sport which is revered for its physicality by many people.

“We did however express our concerns at behaviours which have been present within the games including the enabling of memorials to be erected within Gaelic clubs or associated community facilities where players are supposedly being remembered but where they are not remembered simply as Gaels but rather as members of the Provisional IRA.

The GAA officials who SEFF met were Brian McAvoy, CEO/provincial secretary at Ulster GAA, Diarmaid Marsden, head of community development at Ulster GAA, and Alan Milton GAA director of communications. SEFF were pleased to have the involvement of Sammy Heenan and Karen McKeever who each added lived values and experiences to the discussions along with director Kenny DonaldsonThe GAA officials who SEFF met were Brian McAvoy, CEO/provincial secretary at Ulster GAA, Diarmaid Marsden, head of community development at Ulster GAA, and Alan Milton GAA director of communications. SEFF were pleased to have the involvement of Sammy Heenan and Karen McKeever who each added lived values and experiences to the discussions along with director Kenny Donaldson
“There has also been a series of occasions where clubs but also sections of fans have been found to have engaged in pro-terror chants which are highly offensive to those impacted by Provisional IRA violence, and there also remains a series of clubs and trophies named after terrorists who were guilty of crimes against their own neighbours.”

The GAA officials who SEFF met were Brian McAvoy, CEO/provincial secretary at Ulster GAA, Diarmaid Marsden, head of community development at Ulster GAA, and Alan Milton GAA director of communications.

SEFF were pleased to have the involvement of Sammy Heenan and Karen McKeever who each added lived values and experiences to the discussions.

Mr Donaldson added: “We requested that the GAA would re-examine its code of conduct around these issues for clubs but also for those attending games and that there would exist a willingness to sanction those who engage in behaviour which falls beneath that behaviour code.”