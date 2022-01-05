Young Co Down boxer Jamie Doyle out of coma and talking to parents

Jamie Doyle of Tullylish Amateur Boxing Club near Banbridge

Jamie Doyle, from Corbet near Banbridge, suffered a seizure while enjoying a sunshine break in Lanzarote with parents Stephen and Mary and his best friend just before Christmas.

The 18-year-old was treated locally but transferred to a major hospital in Gran Canaria when his condition worsened significantly.

His parents feared the worst as their son fought for his life in an induced coma.

Speaking to the News Letter on Wednesday, Justin Hill of Tullylish Amateur Boxing Club said Jamie has regained consciousness and is able to recognize his parents who have remained on the Spanish island to be with their son.

Mr Hill has known Jamie since he was eight years of age, and described the talented boxer as a “role model” within the club.

“I have been speaking to him on the phone,” he said.

“He knows who I am and the doctors are really happy with his progress, but there is still a long way to go.

“He recognizes his mum and dad – he knows who they are.

“They are living there now to be with him. He is making progress and the doctors are really happy.”

Jamie is expected to be in Gran Canaria for four to six weeks and a number of fundraising events have taken place to help his family with medical and other costs associated with their prolonged stay on the island.

A www.gofundme.com appeal, set up by Jamie’s cousin Sara has raised more than £70,000 to date.

Launching the appeal on December 19, she said: “What this family are going through is unimaginable so please if you can help in raising some well needed funds to cover the cost of their beloved sons medical bills and their accommodation in the coming months.”

The boxing fraternity has been particularly supportive, with the Gilford ABC organising a New Year’s Day sea swim at Warrenpoint which raised £2,000.

Donations are also on their way from much farther afield, as Mr Hill explained.

“We have a glove coming from the Canelo and Caleb Plant fight [in Las Vegas], signed by the two boxers,” he said.

“I’m not sure yet whether we are going to do a raffle or sell them off – we will see which one would make the most money and take it from there.

“And Belfast Boxers put up a framed glove from Carl Frampton which made £600,” Mr Hill added.

The fundraising appeal remains open at www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-jamies-life

