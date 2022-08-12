Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Kingston, a DUP MLA for North Belfast, said that the Irish band’s annual appearance at the event “has regrettably become associated with singing and chanting in support of proscribed paramilitary organisations”.

He expressed concerns that the group would lead young people from the stage in Falls Park to join in pro-IRA chants.

In the letter he said: “Legitimate concern has been expressed previously regarding the apparent direction given from the stage to those in attendance to engage in this form of activity, including many young people.

The Wolfe Tones at the closing concert at the West Belfast Festival on Sunday August 15, 2021. Uncaptioned image taken from Féile an Phobail @FeileBelfast twitter feed

“I trust you will agree that if replicated such behaviour sends entirely the wrong message to this and future generations and undermines support for the rule of law in our society.

“The glorification of terrorism and the elevation of those who engaged wilfully in acts of sectarian violence should have no place in the celebration or expression of local arts and heritage in any community in Northern Ireland.

“Moreover, it would be wrong and immoral for public funds to be used to support and facilitate such behaviour, whether directly or indirectly, and particularly where suspected breaches of the law and potentially adverse impacts on good relations have been foreseen but not actively mitigated.

“In this context, I would be grateful if you could detail any mitigations that have been put in place to prevent or discourage sectarian and paramilitary-focused chanting ahead of Sunday’s concert which takes place in a council-owned park?

“Have organisers engaged proactively with the band in respect of the potential for such behaviour? What communication has there been with concert-goers and local communities to dissuade singing of this nature? Finally, what practical arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the concert promotes good relations in the context of council strategy and S75 of the 1998 Act?”

Mr Kingston accepted that the majority of events included in the Feile’s annual programme are positive and law-abiding but that did not detract from “outstanding and deepening concerns” he had mentioned.

He said: “Nothing at a council venue compares to this event, in terms of young people being led from the stage in the chanting of support for a proscribed paramilitary organisation responsible for thousands of deaths and injuries in this city and beyond.

“You will acknowledge the seriousness of these concerns, not just for those who I represent, but for the victims of crime as well as the overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland who reject violence and are committed to the rule of law.”