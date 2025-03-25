Irish language campaigners blamed the DUP for blocking funding to the sector as they staged a demonstration at Stormont.

Around 200 people, many of them school children, took part in the noisy and colourful protest outside Parliament Buildings on Tuesday morning.

The event was the latest protest action in opposition to 820,000 euro (£685,245) of funding cuts announced by the cross-border Irish language promotion body Foras na Gaeilge.

Irish language campaigners outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast, demonstrating over funding cuts to the sector. Picture date: Tuesday March 25, 2025.

The cutbacks are set to affect groups across the island of Ireland that are reliant on funding allocated by the organisation.

Foras na Gaeilge is jointly funded by the Stormont Executive and Irish government, with the former providing 25% of the budget and the latter the remaining 75%.

The current arrangements require this ratio to be maintained, so one administration is unable to provide additional funding unless the other also agrees to increase its contribution.

Irish language campaigners are accusing the DUP of blocking a proposed change to the system that would allow the Irish government to inject added resources to the sector this year, without the requirement for Stormont to follow suit.

The activists claim the DUP is preventing the proposal being discussed at the Stormont Executive.

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has previously said she can "see no reason to change" the current funding model, claiming the proposal "breaks the balance" between contributions from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland .

Tuesday's protest came ahead of another planned demonstration outside the Dail in Dublin on Wednesday.

Last month, Irish language groups took part in strike action over the funding impasse.

The strike involved more than 40 groups on both sides of the border.

Conchur O Muadaigh, who is chair of Belfast -based community and youth organisation Glor na Mona and also advocacy manager with Irish language promotion body Conradh na Gaeilge, was among speakers who addressed the event in front of the steps of Parliament Buildings.

"This series of national protests are hugely significant," he said.

"They are building on historic strike action which took place across Ireland last month. The Irish language community once again finds itself outside of Stormont calling for change, for respect and for support.

"And we know that we will have to stand our ground and continue to agitate and organise until our concerns are adequately addressed.

"We know there is a possible solution on the table, developed and agreed by both finance ministers (Stormont and Irish government).

"But we also know that the DUP has now blocked that paper from even coming in front of the Executive for consideration at least seven times since October.

"That opposition is leaving community groups and organisations under huge financial pressures, at a time where there is additional funds available in the south to address some of these challenges.

"That is not a sustainable position for the DUP and we call on them to reconsider their opposition.

"Many of the groups here today are gravely concerned about their futures, the future of their schemes and their services, many of which are now in imminent danger.

"We all need a solution and we need it now."