The News Letter asked Lord Frost specifically about the belief of some observers that London is merely talking tough over the Irish Sea border, but will climb down mostly in the demands made of the EU in its command paper of July.

Lord Frost says in reply that “we are now approaching crunch point” and that the UK wants to find if it can reach an agreement with the EU which “does what it needs to”.

He adds: “If we can’t, we are absolutely ready to use Article 16” [the article which would suspend the NI Protocol]

The Brexit minister Lord Frost at the Centre for Policy Studies event at the Conservative Party conference yesterday

