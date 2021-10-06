VIDEO: Brexit minister insists UK really is prepared to suspend Northern Ireland Protocol
This clip shows the Brexit minister responding to predictions that his government will climb down after the tough talk on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The News Letter asked Lord Frost specifically about the belief of some observers that London is merely talking tough over the Irish Sea border, but will climb down mostly in the demands made of the EU in its command paper of July.
Lord Frost says in reply that “we are now approaching crunch point” and that the UK wants to find if it can reach an agreement with the EU which “does what it needs to”.
He adds: “If we can’t, we are absolutely ready to use Article 16” [the article which would suspend the NI Protocol]
