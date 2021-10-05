VIDEO: More reactions from the Tory conference to the unionist response to the Northern Ireland Protocol

The DUP, UUP and TUV leaders, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister, attended a fringe event, where they agreed that the Irish Sea border must be repudiated.

In this video, Professor Jon Tonge, ex Tory MEP Geoffrey Van Orden and NI Conservative Irwin Armstrong share their thoughts on Monday’s meeting.

• See also

The audience at the Northern Ireland Protocol Fringe event at Manchester Art Gallery during Conservative Party conference, at which all three unionist party leaders agreed that the NI Protocol must be replaced. Monday October 4 2021

