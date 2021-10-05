VIDEO: More reactions from the Tory conference to the unionist response to the Northern Ireland Protocol
A clip of further reactions from the Conservative Party conference to the joint unionist appearance yesterday.
The DUP, UUP and TUV leaders, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister, attended a fringe event, where they agreed that the Irish Sea border must be repudiated.
In this video, Professor Jon Tonge, ex Tory MEP Geoffrey Van Orden and NI Conservative Irwin Armstrong share their thoughts on Monday’s meeting.
