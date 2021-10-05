VIDEO: Unionists hail Conservative Party fringe event on Northern Ireland

The discussion was held in Manchester Art Gallery, near the main hall for the Conservative Party conference, on Monday afternoon.

Tory MPs were in the audience to watch a panel made up of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist leader, and Jim Allister, the TUV leader.

Speakers also included the former UUP leader Lord Trimble and the one-time Labour MP, Baroness Hoey.

The participants included (left to right) Jim Allister, Kate Hoey and David Trimble. Picture Press Association

The gathering, at which the Irish Sea border was heavily criticised, was organised by the former Ulster Unionist MP David Burnside.

Alistair Bushe