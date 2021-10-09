VIDEO: Ex Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith says the Northern Ireland Protocol should be replaced

The former Conservative Party leader was speaking to the News Letter earlier this week at the conference in Manchester.

He explains why he wrote a hard hitting article for the Daily Telegraph, demanding new arrangements to ensure unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“I could see straight away that the EU is being intransigent,” he says.

The former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith speaking from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Tuesday October 5 2021

“Article 13 of the protocol on the Northern Ireland settlement actaully makes clear that the protocol can be replaced so they should be negotiating — replacing what doesn’t work.”

