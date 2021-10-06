As Lord Frost emerged from Boris Johnson’s address to Tory delegates, the News Letter asked him what he made of the PM’s omission in his address to refer to an Irish Sea border which the government has vowed to minimise.

Lord Frost replied that “a lot has been said about the Northern Ireland Protocol at this conference by me and others”.

When the same question was put to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader also played down Mr Johnson’s omission and said “he longed for the day when the word protocol is no longer part of the political lexicon in the United Kingdom”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the Conservative Party conference

