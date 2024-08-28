Andrew Agnew: Funeral details released for doting father and grandfather who has 'left a big hole in our hearts'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funeral details have now been released for Andrew Agnew who died following a collision between a Triumph motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Polo on Frosses Road in Dunloy on Monday evening, 26 August.

A death notice in Funeral Times says that ‘Andrew Joseph Agnew’ died suddenly ‘as the result of an accident’.

It also describes him as the ‘Beloved son of Norma and the late Alex. Dear Brother of Shauna, Geordie and the late Ray. Loving Father of Cassandra, Jade, Gary and Ryan and Partner of Wendy. Dear Grandfather and Uncle.’

His funeral service, according to the notice, will take place in his mothers home in Ballymena at 11.30am on Friday 30 August followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.

Yesterday after the collision Inspector Cherith Adair said that ‘53-year-old motorcyclist Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm’.

The statement added that officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.

Please call 101, quoting reference 1351 26/08/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ ”

In a post, his partner Wendy Agnew, says: “Well my big man manoo you have left a big hole in our hearts xx we grew up through our 20s, 30s, 40s, and half of our 50s.

"You were a brilliant dad and granddad xxxxx you were also my love and protector over all these years xxxxx

"You always made me feel safe when u wrapped those big arms round me xxxxx

"Sleep easy Andrew pet until we meet again xxxxx

"Night night my big man xxxx I will carry you in my heart forever xxxxxxxx”

And in another post Ryan Agnew said: “Can't believe I have to write this.

"Feeling so many different emotions right now.

"Thank you for always being there for us threw thick and thin.

"Thanks for being our dad we couldn't have asked for a better one.

"We will always love and miss you everyday.