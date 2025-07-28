Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after teenager died

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 28th Jul 2025, 21:38 BST
Jaidyn Rice, 16, died following an incident on the West Circular Road in Bangor on Tuesday, July 8
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a teenage girl was killed in a road crash.

Jaidyn Rice , 16, died following an incident on the West Circular Road in Bangor on Tuesday, July 8 .

On Monday evening, police said a 30-year-old man was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other offences.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," the police spokesperson added.

