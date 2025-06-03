Tony Wright: Tributes paid to a 'true gentleman' and extreme sports fan who completed in ultra-marathons

Tributes have been paid to Tony Wright who died after a one vehicle collision in Magherafelt on June 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 54-year-old was seriously injured in a collision on the Grange Road, on the outskirts of the town, and passed away later in hospital.

He had competed in multiple marathons, but also ultra-marathons and off road, including up mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ultra-marathon covers distances longer than the standard marathon (42.195 km or 26.2 miles).

Distances include 50K (31 miles), 100K (62 miles), 50 miles, and 100 miles, according to findarace.com

The athlete had been a member of Magherafelt Harriers Running Club and had completed many marathons.

Friends in the running club have expressed their deep sympathy at his passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Wright

They said: ‘The club would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to Tony’s family, friends and all who knew him in the running community at the sudden passing of Tony on Sunday.

‘Those of you who had the pleasure of knowing Tony will remember him as a true gentleman with a great sense of humour and a good one-liner!

‘He completed many marathons and challenges and loved the odd hill or mountain run (more than most )

‘A member of the Harriers for many years, Tony was a great fella and will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of running the roads with him.

‘RIP Big Tony’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile hundred’s of messages of condolence have been sent to his family online.

They include:

‘Deepest condolences to the Wright family on the loss of Tony , such a quiet , unassuming gentleman. Rest in eternal peace’

‘A gentleman. Rest in peace Tony. Thinking of all the family at this difficult time’.

‘Rest in peace Big Tony . What a gentleman- one of life's best. Thinking of all Tony's family at this very difficult time’.

‘Such sad news Tony was a gentle man, always time for a chat . A humble man who I had the pleasure of knowing. Thoughts and prayers to his family at this difficult time May Tony RIP’

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 12.10pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a silver Peugeot partner van on the Grange Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services.

"The driver sustained serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment, however sadly died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

"You can call 101 and quote reference 666 of 01/06/25, or make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

A funeral notice for Mr Wright says that he died on June 1 and is the ‘beloved son of the late Jim and Sadie and loving brother of Seamus (Nichola), Michael, Anne McCormack (Shaun), Collette Mallon (Declan) and the late Brian, dear uncle of Kirsty, Ryan, Michael, Sean, Matthew, Chloe, Stephen, Katie and Kealan’.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released,

﻿