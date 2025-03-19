Warrenpoint welcome in store as Port prepares for 2025 cruise calls

Lisa Smith (Account Manager Excursion Ireland), President WBR Chamber of Commerce Colleen Tinnelly, Chairman Newry, Mourne and Down Council Pete Byrne. Roslyn Young (Executive Assistant Warrenpoint Harbour) and Tracey Mooney (Project Development and Trade Agent, NMDDC).

Warrenpoint Harbour is set to host four flagship cruise liners this summer bringing more than 1,500 passengers to the shores of south Down.

French liner Le Boreal commences the 2025 cruise season with a first call on May 20, followed by visits from Island Sky, Le Bellot and Azamara Journey, the largest ship to anchor as part of its ‘Intensive Ireland’ tour, in August.

The Port’s schedule marks the first cruise ships to dock in Warrenpoint since 2023, with Le Bellot on course to visit on three occasions taking the total cruise calls this year to six.

In advance of the cruise liner visits getting underway, Warrenpoint Harbour Authority is working collaboratively with Excursions Ireland, Newry, Mourne and Down Council and the Warrenpoint Burren Rostrevor Chamber of Commerce prepare for the mostly American cruise passengers and help create opportunities for local businesses to benefit from the increased footfall to the town.

David Holmes, WHA Chief Executive, said: “We look forward to welcoming six cruise calls this year which presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Warrenpoint as a memorable destination for cruise ships and maritime tourism creating opportunities for local businesses. “

“Many of these vessels including Le Boreal and Azamara are returning visitors to the Port, and we are working collaboratively with our partners in the Council and local Chamber, as well as the Warrenpoint Harbour Community Forum, to maximise opportunities for businesses in the town and ensure a warm Warrenpoint welcome to all passengers and crew in the months ahead.

“There will be lots of opportunities for residents and the wider community to see the ships sailing in and out of the Port. Look out for exact timings on Warrenpoint Port’s website and social channels.”

Each cruise call is facilitated by long-time Port tenants Armagh Logistics, Hamilton Shipping and GAC Services.

Council Chairman, Pete Byrne added: "The arrival of these cruise liners to Warrenpoint this year, bringing over 1,500 passengers to our shores, marks a significant milestone for the district. This not only showcases our region as a premier maritime destination but also provides a substantial boost to our local economy. We eagerly welcome these visitors to the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark and look forward to sharing our rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture with them."

Azamara Journey, the largest ship to anchor, will bring almost 700 passengers when it docks at Warrenpoint on August 27 as part of its voyage around the coast of Ireland, stopping at Belfast, Galway, and Cork.

Looking ahead to the 2025 schedule, Lisa Smith, Excursions Ireland, said: “Excursions Ireland is thrilled to announce our continued commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our clients visiting Warrenpoint. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of the Tourism Development team in the region, we are delighted to extend our offerings with new, exciting tours within the Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark.

“We are especially excited to collaborate with Warrenpoint Port and all the key partners involved in bringing these magnificent ships to our shores. I am personally enthusiastic about the growing relationship between Warrenpoint Port and the cruise industry.”