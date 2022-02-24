Three storms have battered the UK in less than a week, leaving many wondering when the next one might hit.

The Met Office has already issued weather warnings for parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, but will it be a named storm?

What is the next storm called?

Storm Gladys 2022: Here's what the next storm is called after Storm Franklin - and when it could hit the UK.

The next storm will be called Storm Gladys.

Why are storms named?

Naming storms after humans began in the United States in 1953, but it wasn't until 2014 when the Met Office decided to adapt to this method.

The idea behind it, is to help make communicating about storms easier, with human names being more memorable than a number or a date and time.

The Met Office, Met Éireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) work together to decide on names for storms that impact Europe.

The list is created in advance, runs in alphabetical order, follow a pattern of male then female and include a variety of names that reflect the citizens of Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland

The Met Office's yellow weather warning will begin tomorrow from 13:00 until 15:00 on Thursday, February 24.

The Met Office have outlined a few things to expect during a yellow weather warning for snow and wind:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

You can find out more on the Met Office's website here.

When will Storm Gladys hit?

Storm Gladys has not yet been named and the current yellow weather warning is not being counted as a storm.

Why is the latest weather warning not 'Storm Gladys'?

The Met Office will only name a storm, when it has the potential to cause an amber or red weather warning, or it could lead to flooding.

As the current weather warnings across the UK are yellow weather warnings, it has not been classified as a storm.

What is the full list of storm names for 2022?

The Met Office releases a new list of names each September, with the full list of storm names for 2021 and 2022 being announced then.

Here is the full list of storm names for September 2021 until August 2022.

Storms Arwen, Barra and Corrie, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have already hit, with the next storm, being Storm Gladys.

Arwen

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani

Jack

Kim

Logan

Méabh

Nasim

Olwen

Pól

Ruby

Seán

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien