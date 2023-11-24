Waringstown captain Greg Thompson says wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Halliday is “the perfect fit” for the club after confirming his arrival from Derriaghy ahead of the 2024 season.

The Villagers will be looking to build on yet another successful campaign last term where they won a 27th Gallagher Challenge Cup and also added the LVS Twenty20 Cup while reaching the Irish Senior Cup final.

Halliday has progressed through the ranks at Derriaghy and scored 483 runs, including 41 in the Irish National Cup final as the Queensway outfit defeated Cliftonville Academy, at an average of 24.15 in 2023.

Derriaghy were ultimately relegated from the Premier League after one season back in the top-flight and have since lost the likes of Sam Gordon (Carrickfergus), Jamie Magowan and captain Curtis Moorhead (both Muckamore).

Waringstown won a 27th Gallagher Challenge Cup last season. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Halliday will likely be Waringstown’s long-term wicketkeeper solution with 44-year-old former Ireland international Jonny Bushe successfully returning last season to play a crucial role in their success.

"We’re delighted that Matthew has decided to join us,” said Thompson. “We see him as a perfect fit as he will add quality and depth to our batting line-up, plus he has a desire to take the gloves and hopefully be our long-term wicketkeeper.

"We see Matthew as someone who will not only fit in well both on and off the field, but continue to develop and make the most of his undoubted potential.”

Derriaghy secretary Matthew Jennings wished Halliday well with the next step in his career and is confident he will prove a success at The Lawn.

"While we’re obviously very disappointed to lose Matthew, he leaves the club with our best wishes as he looks to further his own cricketing career,” he said. “We thank Matthew for all he has given us over the years, including his impressive contributions in the Premier League last season and a vital innings in the Irish National Cup Final – at The Lawn of all places!

"The fact he’s moving to the biggest cricket club in Northern Ireland fills us with pride after we’ve helped develop his talents.

"He’s a top player on the pitch and a top bloke off it, so we’re certain he’ll be a huge success at The Lawn.

"It’s been a tough autumn for us following our relegation – we’ve lost a lot of players, but we know we’ll regroup and bounce back.