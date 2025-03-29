Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton says everyone involved at Solitude will love the build-up to this year's Irish Cup final after sealing their spot in the showpiece decider at the expense of Ards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Joe Gormley, Alex Parsons and Ryan Corrigan sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for the holders – who will meet either Dungannon Swifts or Bangor in the showpiece decider on May 3.

Cliftonville famously ended their long hoodoo to lift the trophy last year and Magilton says everyone behind the scenes at the Reds will enjoy the media hype and countdown to the decider as they aim to retain their crown.

He said: "I absolutely loved the build-up last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville players celebrate with their supporters after reaching the Irish Cup final

"If you looked at the journey last year...we had four Premiership clubs and Premiership club-in-waiting Portadown.

"It's really important - and I reinforced that in the changing room - that these are the magic moments.

"Opportunities like these aren't afforded to everyone and they have to embrace it and enjoy it, which we will.

"We will enjoy getting ready for a Cup final against whoever that will be...and we will look forward to May 3 with bells on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton added that whilst his side could have been more clinical against their Championship opponents, their cause was aided by several of his stars producing in the “critical moments”.

"Everything we talked about during the week in all the preparation we did...we did play it out perfectly,” he reflected.

"We were very aware of Ards' strengths and they would come into the game buoyant and confident as winning games breeds that.

"The credit goes to the players and I've no hesitation in saying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are certain things we could have done better and the one criticism would have been more clinical in front of goal.

"We did have opportunities and at 1-0 it's still precarious...but to be fair to them they came out, had a go and had one or two chances.

"We managed to see it out and then we had those moments of brilliance, which makes the difference.

"We have great composure in critical moments.

"I thought Jonny Addis was magnificent tonight and Shea Gordon was excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have really good players who understand the moments in the game, which is really important.

"When you're actually a player in the emotion of the game and being able to control and understand that...there are three or four players who do and that calms everyone else down.”

Corrigan’s goal was a carbon copy of Joe Gormley’s winner in the BetMcLean Cup final – except the other way around – as this time veteran Gormley laid the ball on a plate for teenager Corrigan to tap the ball into an empty net.

When asked about Gormley’s selfless act, Magilton beamed: "It was Christmas morning for Ryan by scoring into an empty net in an Irish Cup semi-final.