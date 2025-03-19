Former Linfield star Tony Gorman has had his say after the Blues clinched their 57th league title

Linfield legend Tony Gorman has labelled David Healy's tenure as Blues boss as "nothing short of remarkable" after securing his sixth Irish League title.

The Blues were crowned Premiership champions for a record 57th time on Tuesday night as Glentoran’s home draw against Larne meant they can’t be caught with six games of the season remaining.

Gorman, who won two league titles of his own during his playing days at Windsor Park, says the Linfield changing room would have been eager to end Larne’s hold of the trophy in the last two seasons.

“The best team always wins the league,” he said.

"Larne over the last couple of years have been brilliant and I remember last season the league was decided within a ten-second spell when Coleraine scored a late equaliser at Linfield and Larne netted late at Glentoran.

"I know that would have hurt David and his players and they would have been determined to put things right and reclaim the Gibson Cup this time around.

"It has been a difficult season for Linfield emotionally when you consider how many people they have lost close to the club over the last 12 months, so to win the league for them is a fitting tribute and it’s a testament to the players to claim the title with so many games left.”

Gorman paid special tribute to Healy’s impact as Blues boss, which has also yielded two Irish Cups and three League Cups, since taking the reins in October 2015.

He stated: "David has been amazing and what he has achieved is nothing short of remarkable.

"Everyone knows David Healy the player but how he conducts himself as a person...he is unbelievably humble and modest which shouldn’t be under-estimated.

"People from the outside might think it should be easy managing Linfield because they are the biggest club in the country and have the largest budget, but it’s difficult due to the level of scrutiny in terms of results and performances.

"For example, you can get criticism for winning but not playing well, or playing well but not winning, so it’s never-ending.

"However, Linfield’s consistency since David has arrived has certainly raised the bar and that’s why the likes of Crusaders, Cliftonville and Larne have had to be at their best to pick up silverware along the way.”

When asked about whether or not the league will be more competitive next season, the Letterkenny native has tipped one of his former clubs to be up there competing for the big prize.

He explained: “The league has certainly came on in the last number of years with the investment and more teams going full-time.

"The signings Coleraine have made in January...I think if they were completed in August, then they would have been right up there.

“They are certainly going to be a contender, especially if Joel Cooper comes in, so it’s going to raise the bar again and make the challenge all the greater.