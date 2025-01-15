Declan Devine: Semi-final win was emotionally draining' but my Glentoran players still managed to get over the line when not at their best
The men from east Belfast maintained their unbeaten run in all three domestic competitions as they sealed a 4-2 extra-time win against Crusaders at The Oval.
The Glens looked certain to reach the showpiece decider at half-time after Jordan Jenkins’ brace, but Crusaders had different ideas as they stormed back to force extra-time after replies from Stewart Nixon and Kieran Offord.
However, Glentoran forged back ahead and never looked back as Kodi Lyons-Foster headed in from a set-piece, before Jay Donnelly sealed the deal with a simple finish late on.
It now means Cliftonville stand in their way of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2010.
"Hard work, emotionally draining but extremely proud because we weren't at our best tonight,” Devine told Glentoran’s social media platforms when asked for his feelings after the game.
"Even at half-time, we knew we didn't play to the levels that we are capable of.
"But listen, semi-finals are about getting into the final. We've played better and probably came out on the other side with a draw or defeat earlier in the season.
"This team has resilience, our subs came off the bench and made a huge difference, the fans staying with us made a huge difference because it was a frustrating night.
"The togetherness of this place and the willingness to do the hard miles and never give up...I thank the players because they put their bodies on the line and they kept going.”
Devine gave an injury update on several members of his squad as they prepare for back-to-back games against Larne in both the Sports Direct Premiership and County Antrim Shield final.
He stated: “Moko (Marcus Kane) gets an injection tomorrow and we are hoping he’s back sooner rather than later as he’s been outstanding for us.
"Patrick McClean hasn’t played in a long time, he had a hernia operation and hopefully be back in a few weeks.
"Aaron Wightman has had a bit of a setback and had another operation on his metatarsal.
"They are getting the best of care here and the squad are rallying around each other.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.