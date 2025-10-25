'Changing the narrative' response as experienced Irish League manager reacts to shock defeat
With four wins and the same number of defeats before last weekend’s trip to Lurgan, inconsistency appeared the only consistent from Carrick’s early-season Premiership programme.
However, the form book suggested Baxter would follow up his midweek milestone 1,000th game in Irish League management with victory over a Glenavon side bottom still searching for a way to stop the rot and secure a first point of the top-tier schedule.
But a 1-0 reverse has led to Baxter searching for solutions to last Saturday’s problems before playing host to Cliftonville.
"We were great at other places and didn't get anything from a game,” said Baxter. "We were trying three or four different shapes (at Glenavon), we were writing shapes down from 15 minutes in the second half, trying to do something different, trying to change the flow of the game – and there was nothing.
"And that's not like us, because in every game this season we've been on top for periods where we've looked like we will get a goal and we've been threatening and got goals.
"In football, no matter what the game, when you lose you pinpoint what you think went wrong...then you have to very quickly assess what your players are doing, what you've got out of people and if you need to think of making changes, you do it.
"And then you have to always then prepare for the next game and that's the cycle of football.
"You have to try and get into a way of changing the narrative all the time.”