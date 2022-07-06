David Healy remains positive despite first-leg frustrations

The Blues will have to overcome a one-goal deficit following their first-leg defeat to The New Saints in the opening qualifying round in Oswestry on Tuesday night.

Ryan Brobbel's goal at the start of the second half proved the difference at Park Hall.

Linfield pushed hard for an equaliser but were frustrated by Conor Roberts in the home goal as the Welsh champions held on to secure a first-leg advantage.

Connor Roberts saves a shot from Stephen Fallon

"I'm being positive and I still believe that there's an incredible opportunity next Wednesday that we can not only win the game but progress into the next round," Healy told the club website.

"The players are disappointed, which is natural when you lose a game.

"We've lost the battle tonight, you lose battles sometimes, but the big one is next week and we still firmly believe we're more than capable of progressing.

"I'm disappointed but I can't fault the effort and the attitude of the players.

"We started the game poorly, if I'm being honest, we couldn't get a foothold in the game for a while.

"We were on the back foot and conceded too many corners, we looked a bit short of where we wanted to be.

"But we regrouped and gathered again and nearly took the lead before half-time, I think it was a double save from Stevie Fallon and Matty Clarke.

"The goal we conceded was a poor goal. We talked about them wanting to play long diagonals looking for the wide players.

"So to concede in that manner is disappointing. Again though credit to the players, I thought we reacted and responded.

"We were unlucky with some of the chances we created.

"Our start didn't help us, but the players reacted and responded to get us back in the game.

"We created some good opportunities, but unfortunately we didn't take them.