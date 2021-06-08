IRISH LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Shayne Lavery move, Luke McCullough deal, Rohan Ferguson returns

The biggest story of the day was the confirmation of Shayne Lavery's move to Championship side Blackpool.

The former Linfield striker, who netted 30 times last term as the Blues won the League and Cup 'Double', has penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders.

Read what Lavery had to say about his return to English football here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another busy day in the Irish League with some high profile deals

FERGUSON BACK IN PREMIERSHIP

Another former Linfield player has returned to the Danske Bank Premiership as goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson signed for Larne.

The Scottish stopper moves to Inver Park from Queen of the South in a deal which sees Conor Mitchell swap Larne for Warrenpoint Town.

Read what Ferguson had to say about the move here.

McGIVERN MAKES NEWRY SWITCH

There's been a big move in the Championship as well as former Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern has signed for his hometown club Newry City AFC.

Read all about it here.

McCULLOUGH EXTENDS OVAL STAY

Glentoran have been boosted as influential defender Luke McCullough has agreed a new three-year deal with the club.

He follows Ciaran O'Connor, Patrick McClean and Jay Donnelly in signing new contracts at The Oval.

And after bringing in Cathair Friel and Rodney Brown Coleraine have tied MartyGallagher down to a new three-year contract.

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE