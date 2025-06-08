Linfield confirm former Dungannon Swifts star set for summer exit

Linfield have confirmed Darragh McBrien will be departing the Premiership champions this summer upon expiry of his contract.

McBrien joined the Blues from Dungannon Swifts in 2023 with manager David Healy saying he was “a forward I've admired for some time”.

The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at Ballinamallard United, impressed throughout the 2021/22 Premiership campaign for Dungannon, scoring eight times in 23 appearances before suffering a long-term injury which kept him out of action between February 2022 and August 2023.

He made his return – and Linfield debut – against former club Dungannon and played 26 times in the league throughout his first campaign in South Belfast, scoring three goals in the process, alongside winning the BetMcLean Cup.

McBrien was limited to only six Premiership appearances last term as Healy’s men reclaimed the Gibson Cup in style and hadn’t featured since November.

The talented attacker will now leave Linfield alongside Joel Cooper and Stephen Fallon, who have both already agreed deals to join Coleraine ahead of next season with the duo unveiled by their new club earlier this week.

"Linfield FC can confirm that Stephen Fallon, Darragh McBrien, and Joel Cooper have left the club following the expiration of their contracts,” Linfield posted on social media. “All three players played important roles during their time at Windsor Park, contributing to the club's successes both domestically and in European competition.

