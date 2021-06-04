Portadown signing Michael Ruddy to solve long-running problem for Matthew Tipton

Tipton has confirmed the addition of the 27-year-old former Crusaders defender on a three-year contract - and celebrated the capture for adding experience and hunger ahead of the Ports’ second season back in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Key to Ruddy’s addition is his track record within a key position Tipton considers a problem area since his appointment as boss in 2018.

“It goes without saying that Michael’s an experienced player in the league, we know what he’s about and he’s a solid left-back - which is something we’ve been looking for, for probably over my three years here as we’ve never felt settled with anybody at left-back,” said Tipton. “Michael comes with a good pedigree and good hunger, 27 now which means he’s an old man in our team but really and truly in football he’s a young man.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton and Michael Ruddy. Pic courtesy of Portadown FC.

“He’s fit and ready to go and hungry to play, which was a big thing for us over the conversations we had both over the phone and in person and I’m delighted it’s over the line.

“It’s a massive position for us and we’re looking at Michael and what he’s done over the time he was at Ards, scoring plenty of goals and he’s a threat in both boxes.

“Obviously from set-pieces attacking-wise for us, a strong marker and aggressive in the tackle as well as pace to get up and down the wing and provide a good delivery into the box.

“For us he ticks all the boxes we wanted.”

Ruddy, who counts Ballymena United and Ards as previous clubs, is relishing the chance to shine at Shamrock Park.