Ross County in pole position to secure signing of former Glenavon defender after England interest

Scottish Championship outfit Ross County are in pole position to secure the signing of former Glenavon defender Len O’Sullivan.

The News Letter reported in May that O’Sullivan, who made 47 Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues after joining in January 2024, had attracted interest from Scotland with Dundee United, St Mirren and County all admirers, but the Staggies now appear to be his most likely destination.

Northampton Town and Leyton Orient both enquired about 21-year-old O’Sullivan while the talented left-back also had interest from Scandinavia.

County looked to the Irish League last summer when signing striker Ronan Hale from Cliftonville with the Northern Ireland international scoring 18 goals in all competitions during his maiden season in Scotland, but Don Cowie’s side still suffered relegation after losing out in a play-off to Livingston.

Len O'Sullivan is on the cusp of joining Ross County after impressing at Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Having came through the academy ranks at Bohemians, O’Sullivan has amassed significant senior experience, already playing 100 league matches across spells with Wexford, Bray and Glenavon.

He played virtually every minute for the Mourneview Park side last season as Paddy McLaughlin’s men enjoyed an upturn in form, ultimately finishing 10th in the Premiership.

O’Sullivan was offered a new contract by the County Armagh outfit towards the end of last season alongside David Toure, who has since joined Ballymena United.

“The progress they have made since last November is very significant,” said McLaughlin in March. "They have come on in leaps and bounds.

"If they are being advised well, they will decide to stay because they are clearly thriving in this environment.

"They are both still young lads. A few more years at Mourneview Park and the sky’s the limit for them.

“We are very keen to get them on board. They know that.

"They also know that we have ambitions to further improve the squad.

"Hopefully, they will recognise that it is in their interests to stay, keep improving and let us help them to build solid foundations for their future careers.

“We have some of the best young players in the country. Len and D.T. are just two of an extremely gifted bunch.

"We will always give lads like Paul McGovern, Chris Atherton, Harry Lynch, Isaac Baird, Sean Carlin opportunities.