Galgorm Collection unveils plans for £30m investment into Northern Ireland's first championship links golf course in over 100 years

Galgorm Collection have unveiled plans for a £30m investment into Northern Ireland's first championship links golf course in over 100 years at Bellarena.

The company, which owns and runs the championship parkland course at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and Roe Valley in Limavady, is looking to build on the region’s reputation as a world class golfing destination, which has also produced some of the world’s best players, including Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

Northern Ireland is already home to a number of iconic courses, including Royal County Down and Royal Portrush, which is hosting the 153rd Open Championship this week.

Subject to planning approval, Galgorm have said development of Bellarena Golf Links will start next year and open in 2029.

Research conducted by Sporting Insights for Tourism Northern Ireland’s annual Golf Tourism Monitor last year showed the golfing sector’s value had risen by almost 66% since 2019, when the country last hosted an Open Championship.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Golf tourism generated a record £86 million for the region last year and this month’s Open at Royal Portrush will help to increase this impact even further.

"I commend the Galgorm Collection team for their confidence and ambition in supporting our drive to amplify the regional prosperity which the sport can bring.”

Last year, Galgorm Collective acquired Roe Park Resort and Galgorm Castle Estate as part of a £50million investment.

“Our exciting plans to develop a new 18-hole links golf course at Bellarena on Northern Ireland’s stunning north west coast will deliver a once-in-generation opportunity to drive a new era of golfing and tourism success that will amplify our outstanding and award-winning credentials while also creating hundreds of jobs,” said Galgorm Collection managing director, Colin Johnston. “Preparatory work is already well under way that could pave the way for development from next year before we welcome our first guests in 2029.

"We look forward to consulting widely on our plans and engaging stakeholders at every level to ensure collective, shared success for the local community, the north west region and Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Galgorm Collection is also developing plans for a new championship links golf course in Glenariffe in the Glens of Antrim.

“With a rich heritage and stunning views, Northern Ireland is a highly sought-after destination for golfers from across the globe and our golf strategy focuses on maximising our strengths to continue to grow this crucially important part of our tourism offer,” said Ellvena Graham OBE, Tourism Northern Ireland Board Chair. “Galgorm Collection has been a pioneer in developing an outstanding, internationally acclaimed tourism product and I’m delighted that this key, experienced tourism stakeholder is further investing in this area.”

Bellarena is a small townland on the coastal road between Limavady and Coleraine within the Causeway Coast and Glens District Council area.

"Tourism is an important element in the economic development of the North West and an investment of this scale by Galgorm Collection will provide a major economic boost for the area and create new job opportunities while also helping to showcase the region’s outstanding natural assets,” said East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell. “This investment will also help ensure that the benefits of tourism are more widely spread, supporting local growth and prosperity.