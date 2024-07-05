Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glenn Irwin is targeting a return to winning ways this weekend at Snetterton as he attempts to reclaim the lead of the British Superbike Championship.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider endured a testing time at Knockhill last month after failing to score any points in the opening race when he was black-flagged after smoke was spotted coming from the rear of his machine.

Irwin received a penalty for continuing to proceed for several laps before eventually pulling out and had to start from the back of the grid in the second race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old relinquished his title lead to old rival and former PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell, who clinched his first victory as a Honda rider at Knockhill.

Hager PBM Ducati rider Glenn Irwin is second in the British Superbike Championship after four rounds. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

Bridewell leads the standings by eight points ahead of Saturday’s first race at the Norfolk circuit (16:00 BST) and was a hat-trick winner in 2023 when he rode the Ducati.

The reigning champion topped the free practice time sheets on Friday with Irwin only 0.052s behind.

“When you’ve had a difficult round, it’s always good to turn up at the next track fully motivated and keen to put things right,” said Irwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The conditions at Knockhill were some of the toughest I’ve ever raced in but I felt good and it was disappointing that the results didn’t quite go our way.

“But we are taking the positives out of that weekend and the plan is to start winning races again this weekend at Snetterton.

“We have gained a lot of information over the first few rounds and we are always working on areas where we can improve.

“There are a lot of things different from last year but we know what we need to do and there is a great mindset and belief in the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridewell tested at Snetterton prior to this weekend’s fifth round of the series and admits there is an expectation that he will perform well following his clean sweep last July.

“Going to somewhere that you have performed at previously is a hard one sometimes because you go back and you expect to do well again,” Bridewell said.

“That creates a bit of pressure, and there is an element of pressure now we are leading the championship anyway, but I thrive on that.

“I won’t be doing anything different now that I’m leading, it’s just the same as always.”