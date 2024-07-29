Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW

Dominic Herbertson delivered a podium finish for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing in the top-of-the-bill ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy on Saturday to round off a solid day for the Hexham rider.

The 33-year-old was a wide-margin winner in the Moto3/125 race on the team’s 250 Honda and finished fifth in the Supersport race after battling with Jamie Coward and Paul Jordan for the final rostrum position.

Herbertson took fourth in the Open Superbike race on the BMW M1000RR but produced his best ride in the blue riband finale, holding third throughout to seal his place on the podium behind Davey Todd and Phil Crowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve really fallen in love with that Superstock bike because it’s a little bit more of a homely feel after riding my own BMW last year, but I’m now able to hop onto something that has a better pedigree and I’ve been able to really gel with it,” said Herbertson, who was fifth in Friday’s damp Supersport race on the Ulster team’s Yamaha R6.

“When was the last time anybody got so excited about a national meeting and Armoy delivered that.

“It’s important that it keeps going on that side of things because Irish road racing needs that.”

Team owner Burrows was especially pleased with Herbertson’s podium in the feature race at the finish Irish roads meeting of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a good weekend for the team here at Armoy,” said the former racer.

“The club puts on a great event every year and this year they got the weather on the Saturday and showed how well they can run a race with it all being finished up at half-past-three.

“It’s nice to come away from the last road race of the year with a few podiums, obviously including a good win on the Moto3.

“Dom rode a great race in the ‘Race of Legends’ at the end of the event; he consistently pulled away from fourth place and maintained a very strong third in a quality field. It’s always nice to get a podium in the big race at the end of the day.