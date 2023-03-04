Jack Kennedy pictured with Mar-Train Yamaha team owners Tim and Sonya Martin and new sponsors Kerryann Willoughby and her husband Gerard, proprietors of Willoughby Bespoke Protection.

The Dublin rider dominated the British Supersport Championship last year, clinching a record fourth title to surpass the late Karl Harris as the most successful rider ever in the series.

Now, Kennedy is eager to show his true potential in BSB on the Mar-Train Yamaha R1 after previously underwhelming forays into the championship with Team WD40 Kawasaki in 2015 and TAG Racing Yamaha in 2020.

He took the chance to contest the final two BSB rounds last year and now hopes to hit the ground running as pre-season testing gets under way next week.

“Doing the last two rounds last year gave me an understanding of how to ride the Yamaha and I know what to expect and can hit the ground running,” said Kennedy.

“There is a lot to expect. Dealing with the extra power of a Superbike, stopping the bike from wheelieing and using the back brake are the hardest things to tame.

“But I am used to new challenges. I am versatile and I know I can adapt.”

Kennedy’s goal is to be challenging for the top ten after the first three rounds and fighting for the top six soon after, with a rostrum result before the end of the season another aim for the Republic of Ireland rider.

“Everyone used to say they wanted to make the showdown stage but that is gone now,” he said.

“But I do need to be in the points straight away. After three rounds I want to be challenging for top ten finishes and after six rounds I’ll be aiming to be in the top six.

“And I would love to step on to the podium before the end of the year.”

The Lisburn-based team has welcomed a new sponsor on board for 2023 in the form of Northern Ireland-based insurance company, Willoughby Bespoke Protection.

Team owner Tim Martin said: “It is a major boost to welcome a new sponsor to the team as we move up to the BSB series with Jack.