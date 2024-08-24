Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Racing on Saturday at the Manx Grand Prix was abandoned after the Mountain Course was deemed unsuitable for racing following rain showers.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix was red-flagged earlier in the day on the second lap after a rider was involved in an incident at Ballacrye. The competitor, described as conscious, was taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed.

Italy’s Andrea Majola was leading the race by over 20 seconds when the incident occurred.

It was hoped to re-start the race over two laps at 16:00 BST, but rain showers arrived on the west of the island and with further rain expected in the evening, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the race had been cancelled.

A statement from the organisers issued at 17:23 BST said: “Following inspection it has been confirmed that following the earlier showers the TT Mountain Course conditions are not suitable for racing.

“The remainder of today’s schedule has now been cancelled.”

Three races were due to take place on Saturday, including the Classic Senior and Lightweight races.

However, both events have been moved to a packed schedule on Bank Holiday Monday, when the Classic Junior, Senior MGP and Classic Superbike races are also scheduled.

There has been no announcement yet regarding any plans to run the red flagged Junior MGP race on Monday.

Saturday’s planned qualifying sessions in the morning were lost after delays to allow the roads to dry following overnight rain, while a burst water mains at Union Mills also cost the organisers valuable time while the issue was dealt with.

Since last Sunday’s opening day of practice, the only other qualifying sessions that took place were held on Thursday and Friday, leaving competitors drastically short of laps around the 37.73-mile course, with rain and gales forcing cancellations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while evening sessions on Thursday and Friday were called off.