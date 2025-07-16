Michael Dunlop will be joined by fellow Isle of Man TT winners Dean Harrison, Davey Todd, John McGuinness and Ian Hutchinson for the return of the Classic TT next month.

A stellar line-up also includes Conor Cummins, Jamie Coward, David Johnson, Paul Jordan, Nathan Harrison, Dominic Herbertson, Craig Neve, and Shaun Anderson.

The Classic TT is making its comeback for the first time in six years, with qualifying commencing on Wednesday, August 20.

A revised schedule features four classes including Formula One, Historic Senior, Historic Junior and Lightweight races.

Michael Dunlop (Team Classic Suzuki) celebrates winning the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix in 2023. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

The Formula One race is headlined by 33-time TT winner Dunlop, whose opposition includes former classic Superbike race winners Rob Hodson and Mike Browne.