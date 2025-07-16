Michael Dunlop and fellow top TT winners Dean Harrison, Davey Todd, John McGuinness and Ian Hutchinson in Classic TT return
A stellar line-up also includes Conor Cummins, Jamie Coward, David Johnson, Paul Jordan, Nathan Harrison, Dominic Herbertson, Craig Neve, and Shaun Anderson.
The Classic TT is making its comeback for the first time in six years, with qualifying commencing on Wednesday, August 20.
A revised schedule features four classes including Formula One, Historic Senior, Historic Junior and Lightweight races.
The Formula One race is headlined by 33-time TT winner Dunlop, whose opposition includes former classic Superbike race winners Rob Hodson and Mike Browne.
Racing begins on Wednesday, August 27 and culminates with the Senior Classic TT – featuring the fastest 60 riders from the Formula One and Lightweight classes – going head-to-head on Friday, August 29.
